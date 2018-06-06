Hearst Castle: History on the California Coast

Located on a mountain overlooking the sea, there is a very special museum on coach in central California: The Hearst Castle.

The origins of that property go back to 1919, when William Randolph Hearst hired the architect Julia Morgan to build his home on a plot of about 25,000 acres. The construction took almost 20 years and includes guest houses with a total of 46 rooms, an outdoor pool (Neptune) and an indoor pool (Roman).

Gardens and works of art surround the main building, known as the Casa Grande, with a total of 115 rooms including a refectory, billiard room, theater, library, Gothic studio, beauty salon, kitchen and the staff dining room.

This castle is one of the Hidden treasures found near the Pacific coast . This magnificent work of architecture, which became part of the list of National Historic Patrimony of the United States on May 11, 1976, is worth the trip.