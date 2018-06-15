Dramatic Video: Police Rush 18-Month-Old Child to Hospital

An 18-month-old who was not breathing Friday was rushed to the hospital by officers who decided they couldn't wait for the fire department paramedics to arrive. (Published 2 hours ago)

A heart-stopping video shows police racing to save the life of an 18-month-old baby to the emergency room in Gardena Friday.

Gardena police received a call of a baby not breathing Friday, and when they arrived they found the child non-responsive.

The officers decided they couldn't wait for the fire department to arrive, and rushed the child to nearby Gardena Memorial Hospital.

Video shows the officers' patrol units coming to a skidding stop, and an officer cradling a child while running toward the entrance.

Police believe the 18-month-old may have had a seizure due to a spiking temperature. The child was breathing again and emergency staff was caring for the child. An update on the child's status was not immediately available.

"These calls hit home since most of us have children," a Facebook post from the department read. "It's a good reminder to keep a close eye on your infant when they are sick since they can't communicate like we can."