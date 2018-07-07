Record-Breaking Heat Causes Power Outages Across LA

Approximately 32,800 Los Angeles residents remained without power as of mid-afternoon Saturday, the LA Department of Water and Power said in a news release.

The estimated time for power restoration was between 12 and 24 hours, but the LADWP said residents should plan ahead in the event the outages go on for longer. All available LADWP crews had been deployed, and the agency said it had enlisted additional crews from elsewhere in California to help restore power to its customers as soon as possible.

The widespread heat-related outages, referred to as a "heat storm," have affected about two percent of the LADWP's 1.5 million total customers. Westlake has been hit particularly hard, as approximately 6,000 customers have lost power. Other heavily affected areas include Koreatown with 3,100 customers without power, Beverly Grove with 2,000 customers without power, Tarzana with 1,600 without power and Sherman Oaks with 1,500 without power.

Hollywood, Silverlake, Highland Park and Exposition park also had over 1,000 reported outages.

The LADWP said it had restored power to over 16,000 customers since the heat wave began Friday.