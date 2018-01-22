It's hard to believe actor Heath Ledger has been dead for 10 years. Ledger, best known for his versatile and unique portrayal of the joker in the "Dark Knight," died Jan. 22, 2008.

Ledger was discovered dead in his New York City apartment due to an apparent overdose after combining painkillers and sleeping pills.

The endearing and mysterious actor, who saw his first major success in acting at age 20 in the film "10 Things I Hate About You," would have been 39.

"It didn't seem unlikely to me that he could walk through a door or could appear behind a bush,” said Michelle Williams in the years following his death. She and Ledger share a daughter together named Matilda, who turned 12 in 2017.

The two met on the set of "Brokeback Mountain" in 2005, for which Ledger was nominated for an Academy Award.

Ledger would go on to posthumously win an Oscar, Golden Globe and numerous other awards for his inventive take on the character of the Joker in "The Dark Knight." The role was one of his last before his death, and premiered in theaters six months after his passing.

See photos of his life below.