Grab your passport!
The Hello Kitty Friends Around the World Tour just "landed" in downtown Los Angeles.
The pop-up experience allows fans to "travel" through London, Paris, New York, Honolulu and Tokyo.
Celebrate the supercute Sanrio mascot's 45th anniversary with fan photos, small gifts and interactive moments at this new Instagram pop-up museum near Chinatown.
Snack on treats from the Hello Kitty Cafe in Paris and pose in a Hello Kitty pizza box in the Big Apple. Boomerang, anyone?!
You'll end your trip around the globe in the "baggage claim" gift shop, where you can buy exclusive Hello Kitty merchandise, including items from the Girl Skateboards, Herschel Supply Co., and Levi's collaborations.
The Los Angeles pop-up opened Sept. 20 and runs through Oct. 20, 2019. Book your trip here before the tour departs for another U.S. city.