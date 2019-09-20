Pictures: Travel Around the World With Hello Kitty at This New DTLA Pop-Up - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Pictures: Travel Around the World With Hello Kitty at This New DTLA Pop-Up

By Whitney Irick

21 PHOTOS

9 minutes ago

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago
Grab your passport!

The Hello Kitty Friends Around the World Tour just "landed" in downtown Los Angeles.

The pop-up experience allows fans to "travel" through London, Paris, New York, Honolulu and Tokyo.

Celebrate the supercute Sanrio mascot's 45th anniversary with fan photos, small gifts and interactive moments at this new Instagram pop-up museum near Chinatown.

Snack on treats from the Hello Kitty Cafe in Paris and pose in a Hello Kitty pizza box in the Big Apple. Boomerang, anyone?!

You'll end your trip around the globe in the "baggage claim" gift shop, where you can buy exclusive Hello Kitty merchandise, including items from the Girl Skateboards, Herschel Supply Co., and Levi's collaborations.

The Los Angeles pop-up opened Sept. 20 and runs through Oct. 20, 2019. Book your trip here before the tour departs for another U.S. city.
More Photo Galleries
Photos: President Trump's Two-Day Moneymaking Visit to California
PHOTOS: 'Global Climate Strike' Around the World
Connect With Us
AdChoices