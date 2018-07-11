The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming back Saturday, July 14 to continue its SoCal tour.
The bright pink truck has even more adorable Kitty merchandise and yummy treats this time around. From macarons to bow-shaped water bottles, the Hello Kitty Cafe will make fans of the famous kitty swoon.
Catch the truck in these locations: Del amo Fashion Center in Torrance (July 14, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.), ComiCON (July 19-22) and Westfield Culver City (July 28, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.).
For a full list of items available and additional Hello Kitty Cafe Truck stops, click here!