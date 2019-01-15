Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to Twinkle in Torrance

Exclusives, like the Giant Hello Kitty Chef Cookie, will be at the sparkly center of the sweet day. Where to go? Why the Del Amo Fashion Center, starting at 10 in the morning.

What to Know Saturday, Jan. 19

Del Amo Fashion Center

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Irony, and snarkiness, and avoiding the expression of authentic feeling will always hold some kind of strong sway over modern society.

But, not so deep down, beneath the surface of our cool exteriors, we do love some happy.

We really love some happy, and some twinkle, and some sparkly sweetness, and we love when such positive traits can roll our way, delivering the delight we crave.

And a whimsical, on-wheels favorite is going to do just that, on Saturday, Jan. 19, when the oh-so-popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck stops at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, all to up the general air of twinkle and tenderness.

Well, upping the air of twinkle-tude isn't the truck's only mission; it will have a number of Sanrio-special exclusives for purchase, as well as "limited-edition collectibles."

Some tempting choices?

A Giant Hello Kitty Chef Cookie, yum and yum, will be available to buy, as well as Lunchbox with Confetti Popcorn. A Hello Kitty Plush Toy + New Petit Fours Box Set is also on the smile-summoning list, as well as items truck fans have seen and longed for in the past, like keychains and bow headbands.

Will you be in a queue, regardless of when you arrive during the 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. event?

Probably, but keep the grins high, and make a new friend while waiting. Surely Hello Kitty would surely like and encourage both of those things.

But where to go at the sizable shopping center? Head for the courtyard close to the AMC Theatres.

Perhaps you'll feel the rising tide of twinkly laughter and feel-good vibes as you approach the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, which will also be visiting Oxnard and Burbank in the weeks ahead.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations