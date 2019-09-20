You can travel around the world with Hello Kitty at a new Instagram pop-up museum that opened on Friday, Sept. 20, and runs through Oct. 20, 2019. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Pack your suitcase!

The new Hello Kitty Friends Around the World Tour pop-up experience allows fans to "travel" through five cities with Hello Kitty and her friends — all while getting some prime Instagram content along the way.

The 10,000-square-foot pop-up first transports you to London, the pop icon's birthplace. This is where you'll get a glimpse of Hello Kitty's room where you can "try on" some of her clothes and maybe even touch up your makeup at her vanity.

Next up? Sample some Hello Kitty Cafe treats in Paris while you gaze up at the Eiffel Tower.

Then, New York is waiting for you. You can be the real-life topping on a New York style Hello Kitty pizza.

After you've had your fill of the city that never sleeps, get some R&R in Hawaii. Maybe even do the hula with Hello Kitty and check out the poke bowls with Gudetama.

You'll take your last photo op in Tokyo, where you can pose among the cherry blossoms with a Hello Kitty statue clad in a kimono.

Finally, you'll end your global trip in the "baggage claim" gift shop, where you can buy exclusive Hello Kitty merchandise, including items from the Girl Skateboards, Herschel Supply Co., and Levi's collaborations.

Fans will also get a chance to preview the new OPI x Hello Kitty Holiday Collection and a limited numbers of guests will be chosen to receive a free Hello Kitty-themed manicure by OPI.

The pop-up is in celebration of the supercute Sanrio mascot's 45th anniversary. Hello Kitty debuted in Japan in 1974.

The Los Angeles pop-up opened Sept. 20 and runs through Oct. 20, 2019. Book your trip here before the tour departs for another U.S. city.