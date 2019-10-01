Hello Kitty Grand Cafe's Super-Cute Spooky Treats - NBC Southern California
Hello Kitty Grand Cafe's Super-Cute Spooky Treats

By Alysia Gray Painter

2 hours ago

Published 2 hours ago
Fall foodstuffs? They can be frightful in theme, but sometimes, if there's magic in the air, your snacking opportunities can result in something that is super-cute. And if we're talking super-cute, we're probably talking about Hello Kitty, the always happy, bow-rocking Sanrio icon. She's got her own delicious venue at the Irvine Spectrum, the Hello Kitty Grand Cafe & Bow Room, a place is celebrating the coming of Halloween in the sweetest and most spirited ways.

How? By adding several all-ages treats, as well as cocktails, to its seasonal menu. There are pumpkin spiced lattes to enjoy, and pumpkin tarts, and apple cider, too, but there are also a few 21+ sips, like the Witches Brew, which just may appear before you in a cloud of mystical mist. Stop by the spot before Halloween to try these limited-time treats and sip, and don't forget to wear your big orange bows.
