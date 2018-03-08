 Look Inside: The Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios is Open - NBC Southern California
Look Inside: The Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios is Open

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Hello Kitty is in Universal Studios right meow!

The global phenomenon Hello Kitty now has a "Animation Studio" store at Universal Studios Hollywood dedicated to all things Sanrio.

The store offers a selection of exclusive clothing, stationery, accessories and dozens of collectible souvenirs.

The store will also offer a popular device that invites fans of Hello Kitty to design a personalized bow.

A special added bonus? The famous character will make special presentations outside the store for super fans.

The store will also have accessories from Hello Kitty friends such as My Melody, Keroppi and Chococat. Learn more here.

Check out some things you can find in the new store:
