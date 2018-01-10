Help Sort 25,000 Clothing Items at Big Sunday's MLK Day Event

What to Know Monday, Jan. 15

The Melrose-based organization is looking for new socks and underwear as well as new and gently used clothing items of all sorts

Volunteers needed for Jan. 15 to sort the 25,000 items

Pitching in, with gusto and can-do, on a major project?

It happens at work, all the time, and just as frequently at home, or your child's school, or at church, or on a fundraising activity for a group you support or a friend you love.

But showing up, and lending a hand, and doing what you can is also at the heart of those events built around helping others.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is one such important occasion, as it is a day of service for thousands of people, whether they're helping paint a few park benches or visiting others who may need an ear and a dedicated, "I'm listening" hour of their time.

Big Sunday is on board with that community-strengthening sentiment, as it often is, not just in May, which is famously the volunteer organization's month of giving back, but throughout the calendar.

And on Monday, Jan. 15 the Melrose-based organization will welcome over 1,000 volunteers as they sort some 25,000 items of clothing, shirts and pants and shoes that will be immediately "...donated to several organizations."

The 6th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Clothing Collection & Community Breakfast is on from 10 a.m. to 1 o'clock. Yes, breakfast is part of the gathering, and it is a perfect chance to sit next to someone you don't know, and strike up a conversation. (Bet you'll have a lot in common.)

Want to volunteer? RSVP here.

If you can't make it to 6111 Melrose on Jan. 15, but have some clothes to drop off ahead of time, here are some of the needed things: "New and gently used clothing of all kinds for all ages," as well as socks and underwear (both should be new).

How about shoes? Great. Uniforms? You bet. Do you have a costume that needs a new home? Organizers are happy to accept it.

Of course, you can donate clothing and volunteer to sort, too, at this big-of-scope, big-of-gathering, big-of-spirit happening, one that keeps the hope-filled vision of Dr. King very much in mind. Coming together to connect with and support our community is one powerful route to serving others, after all.

To volunteer, to donate clothes, to do both, or to get involved with Big Sunday on all of its many give-back projects, begin here.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations