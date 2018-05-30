The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Wednesday sought the public's help in locating an 8-year-old boy and his non-custodial mother, who is suspected of taking him from his elementary school in Carson.

Dylan Kostenko was last seen Tuesday at Towne Avenue Elementary School at 18924 Towne Ave. The boy's foster mother arrived about 2:40 p.m. and was informed by school personnel that he had already been picked up by his biological mother, 29-year-old Dariia Kostenko, who lost custody of Dylan last May for undisclosed reasons, according to the sheriff's department.

A court order allowed only monitored visitation and forbade the woman from picking the boy up at school, sheriff's officials said. Dylan and Kostenko were last seen walking north from the school in a residential area. The boy was wearing blue jean shorts and a black T-shirt with an image of a dog on it and the phrase "Dab All Day."

Kostenko was wearing a red hoodie.

"At this time, it is unknown where suspect Kostenko might be heading; however, she does have family in New York state," according to a sheriff's statement. "She is know to frequent the West Los Angeles area."

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kostenko or her son was urged to call the Carson Sheriff's Station at (310) 830-1123. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.