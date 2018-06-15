Residents Evacuate as Fire Burns Apartment Carport

A fire burned an apartment complex carport, forcing resident to run from their homes overnight. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on on Friday June 15, 2018. (Published 40 minutes ago)

A fire burned an apartment complex carport in Hemet, forcing about 20 residents out of their homes overnight.

Firefighter protected the apartment from the fire, which was reported at about 1 a.m. in the 600 block of Carson Street. At least seven cars were destroyed and about 10 others were damaged.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started, but the point of origin appears to be a car in the carport, investigators said. Arson investigators were responding to the apartment complex.