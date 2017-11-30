Henry, the Oldest Penguin at the Long Beach Aquarium, Dies

Henry, the Magellanic penguin, is seen in an undated photo provided by the Aquarium of the Pacific. Officials say Henry died Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 of old age.

Officials say a 24-year-old penguin that lived at the Long Beach aquarium has died from health issues associated with old age.

The Magellanic penguin named Henry died Monday at the Aquarium of the Pacific, where it had resided for about five years.

Aquarium officials say Henry exhibited signs of lethargy and reduced appetite before his death.

"Henry had been a resident of the June Keyes Penguin Habitat since 2012 and will be greatly missed," the aquarium said on its Facebook page.

The aquarium said penguins like Henry can live 15 to 20 years in the wild and up to 25 years in captivity.

The aquarium opened the penguin habitat in 2012, and it's currently home to about 20 of the birds.

The South American Magellanic penguins are known to live up to 30 years in the wild, and they're often found along the beaches of Argentina and Chile.