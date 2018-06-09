Here Are the Street Closures for LA Pride 2018: - NBC Southern California
Here Are the Street Closures for LA Pride 2018:

Most of the other closures will go into effect at 5 a.m. Sunday to accommodate the annual Pride Parade.

By City News Service

Published 18 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 8: Marchers carry a rainbow flag in the LA Pride Parade on June 8, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. The LA Pride Parade and weekend events this year are emphasizing transgender rights and issues. The annual LGBT pride parade begin in 1970, a year after the Stonewall riots, and historically attracts more than 400,000 spectators and participants. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

    Several streets in West Hollywood and Hollywood are shut down this weekend because of the annual LA Pride Festival.

    The two-day festival begins Saturday and continues Sunday in West Hollywood, where street closures began at 7 p.m. Thursday, with San Vicente Boulevard shutting down between Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, remaining off-limits until 10 a.m. Monday.

    Most of the other closures will go into effect at 5 a.m. Sunday to accommodate the annual Pride Parade, which is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Santa Monica Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and Doheny Drive.

    This year will mark a return to the traditional Pride Parade format. The 2016 event became a vigil and tribute to the 49 people killed a few days earlier at the Pulse night club in Orlando Florida. In 2017, the event was recast as a resistance march and rally to call attention to and challenge policies under President Donald Trump that are seen has harmful to the LGBTQ community.

    Streets one block north and south of Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed from Fairfax Avenue to Doheny Drive from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The following streets are also expected to be closed between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.:

    -- Crescent Heights Boulevard from Romaine Street to Fountain Avenue

    -- Norton Avenue between Havenhurst Drive and Laurel Avenue

    -- Holloway Drive between Santa Monica Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard

    Additional information on street closures, parking and a complete schedule of events is available at lapride.org.

