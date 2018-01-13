The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating several missing persons related to the deadly mudslides the storm of January 9, 2018 prompted.



The following missing people live near areas that suffered severe damage during the storm and fast-moving mudslides.



Rescue teams have been deployed along with helpful search dogs to recover those who have not been named.



Here is a current list of people who are considered active investigations for their disappearance as of Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the following people are urged to contact the Emergency Operations Center at 805-681-5542 with as much details as possible.