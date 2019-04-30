Photos: Here are 24 Rescued Puppies You Can Adopt on May 7

They are cute, they are cuddly and they will be ready for adoption on May 7 at 10 a.m.

Two dozen Lab mix puppies were rescued in Corona on Monday, the police department announced on Facebook. The pooches are approximately 8 weeks old and are healthy enough to walk and eat on their own, according to Corona's Animal Services.

Half of the dogs will be ready for adoption on May 7, while the other half are currently too underweight for adoption.

The adoption process works on a first come first served basis. If more than one person wants the same puppy, then a number drawing will take place.

The total cost to adopt the pups is $95. Corona residents wanting to adopt will have to pay an additional $15.

Take a look below at the little fur balls looking for their fur-ever homes.