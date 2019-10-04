Here's Your Tot's Early Chance to Costume-up - NBC Southern California
Here's Your Tot's Early Chance to Costume-up

The Heritage Hill Autumn Harvest Festival will include trick-or-treating and pumpkin decorating.

By Alysia Gray Painter

    The Autumn Harvest Festival at Heritage Hill Historical Park will find that pre-Halloween sweetness on Saturday evening, Oct. 5.

    What to Know

    • Saturday, Oct. 5 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

    • Heritage Hill Historical Park in Lake Forest

    • $5 per person ages 3 and up (cash only)

    So your kid is already wearing her costume around the house?

    Anyone who has ever encountered an October, with all of its candy corn-scented anticipation and festive focus on the final day of the month, knows the feeling.

    But opportunities for your tot to don his costume don't truly arise before the final week, and, truly, we're talking about the last two or three days before Halloween arrives.

    It can set any youngster in a spin, the wish to dress up and participate in something sweet among other costumed kids in a celebratory situation.

    OC Parks understands that oh-so-lovable longing, and they're starting the costume-wearing cuteness, for the kidly set, nearly four weeks before the Spookiest Day of the Year officially floats onto the calendar.

    How? By throwing an Autumn Harvest Festival at the Heritage Hill Historical Park in Lake Forest on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 5.

    That's right: We're talking the first Saturday of the month here, which gives your small fry a pre-pre-pre-pre-Halloween chance to try out the outfit they chose, or they one they still love from last year, or one they will make, super-quick, out of around-the-house stuff.

    The festival is five bucks per person, in cash, ages 3 and up, and there shall be trick-or-treat stations for the youngsters, and pumpkin-decorating activities, "ghoulish games," and costume contests, too.

    There are some must-knows, like no masks, so do read all.

    Can't wait to start the end-of-the-month merriment? Halloween is making an early October cameo, at Heritage Hill, at an outdoor gathering made for family-style celebrating.

