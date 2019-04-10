Here's a 'Secret': New Universal Ride to Open in 2020

Woof, meow, chirp: Get excited, because an animal-cute story'll is set to romp, ride-wise, at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2020.

If hindsight is 20/20, how do you define a delightful new addition to a world-famous theme park that's arriving in the year 2020?

You could start by woofing, then meowing, and maybe chirping, and possibly panting to show your anticipation.

But the only definition for such an intriguing destination that's required at the moment is this: Universal Studios Hollywood announced that "The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!," a brand-new ride, will romp at the theme park beginning next year.

Hindsight may be 20/20, but hindlegs, whiskery noses, feathery wings, and all manner of cute animalia will definitely be very 2020.

The announcement barked-barked on April 10, 2019, and while the actual month and date that the ride'll debut hasn't yet been revealed, fans of the 2016 animated Illumination film can count on hearing lots more about what's to come in the coming months.

But here are some early reveals: New York City will be the location star of the ride, as fans might expect, and guests are promised a "whirlwind journey," the kind that our scruffy lovebugs might enjoy while we're out of the house at work.

The "fully immersive experience" will also include cameos by some "Secret Life" superstars, including Duke, Chloe, Max, Snowball, and Gidget, "along with a host of other animal friends."

Yep: The "ultimate quest" is to find a "forever home," so early predictions say this ride'll be high in the heart-tug-ability arena, as anything to do with our pets has a tender tendency to be.

Stay tuned, animal aficionados who happen to also dig way-fun theme park adventures, for more on this 2020, still-to-come, but-not-too-far-off addition to Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Studios Hollywood and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.

