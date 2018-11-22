A mural was unveiled Tuesday at the Idyllwild Public Library, honoring the firefighters that protected the Idyllwild community from a fire that broke out in July along State Route 74.

Known as the “Heroes Mural,” artist Keith Blum’s painting rests on the back wall of the library. Blum donated the mural after witnessing the “valiant efforts of the firefighters,” from his home in Palm Springs, according to a statement.

Law enforcement officers and firefighters, including Idyllwild Fire Chief Patrick Reitz, were on hand at the unveiling.

"We are so excited to have this. We are so blessed to have this in our town,” Chief Reitz said. “We all come together for a common cause and that is to help our fellow human beings.”

The Cranston Fire burned 13,000 acres along San Jacinto Mountains and forced the evacuation of Idyllwild, Lake Hemet, Mountain Center and Pine Cove.

The mural can be found at the Idyllwild Branch Library, located at 54401 Village Center Drive.