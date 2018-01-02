Hey, It's the 2018 Coachella Line-up Reveal

The Coachella Music & Art Festival turns it up from April 13-15 and again from April 20-22. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Coachella)

Surely, if you and your friends or family members are devoted regulars at concerts, and specifically the major multi-day festivals, you spent part of the holidays discussing just who might appear on the line-up for the 2018 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

Surely you did, and you have, and you've probably been guessing and surmising and predicting for months, depending upon what hints this one lead singer might have dropped in an interview or where a band's tour might be taking them in the spring.

Did you predictions come true, soothsayers of Southern California? For the huge sound-tacular, and installation-stravaganza, and utterly 'grammable-gathering, just revealed its 2018 roster on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The Weeknd is up on the opening night of both weekends, as the evening's mega headliner, while Beyoncé stands at centerstage on Saturday nights #1 and #2. And rounding out Sunday, headlining-wise? It's Eminem, oh yes it is, as the just-posted schedule reveals.

The same schedule reveals a host of other huge outfits and artists and singers and conveyors of mood through music, from St. Vincent to HAIM to David Byrne to the War on Drugs to Odesza.

There are so many "to" opportunities there, meaning there are so many lauded performers to list, one after the other. So you best just go over everything, and see if your prognostications and fingers-crossed "please oh please play Coachella" moments were correct.

Here's hoping some of your favorites'll be at the Empire Polo Club in Indio come mid-April. And by "mid-April" we mean the two weekends that Coachella now occupies. The first weekend in 2018 is April 13 through 15, a Friday through Sunday, and April 20 through 22 follows.

That iconic, much-imitated, oh-so-Coachella-esque line-up one-sheeter? Here.

Passes on sale? Coachella says Friday the 5th of January at noon, Pacific Standard Time.

