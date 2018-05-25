Hey LA, Burger Day Is on the Way

What to Know Monday, May 28 is National Burger Day

May 26 event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills

May 27 event at Smorgasburg LA at ROW DTLA

It's honestly a good thing that spring cleaning arrives when it does, for not only do we need to clear some of our colder-weather clutter out, but we must quickly prepare for the most patty-perfect day of the year.

That's National Burger Day, and if you haven't restocked your pantry, following your spring cleaning, with all sorts of fancy mustards and quirky ketchups and pickles that are sweet and pickles that are sour, please proceed at once to your nearest condiment-terium to re-condiment your cupboards.

We mean... You might prefer your burger plain, neat, and straight up, and if that's your jam, fine. (Mmm, jam, the kind with onions, the kind that oozes between two well-grilled patties.)

However you take this classic American dish, take note: Not one but two big happenings are paying homage to hamburgeriana in the days ahead of National Burger Day, which is officially May 28 (that's Monday, yep).

On Saturday, May 26? It's a Secret Burger Showdown at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Off the Menu and Postmates are behind the burgery bash, which is a part of the larger LA Times Food Bowl programming.

It's a "... burger throwdown that pairs celebrity guests with some of the best burger joints around LA to determine who(se) secret burger menu reigns supreme." Cassells, Badmaash, and several other major meat eateries are on board.

Tickets range from $75 to $135 for the afternoon to-do, and No Kid Hungry & Feeding America are the beneficiaries (a portion of the proceeds will be donated).

Also? Postmates will deliver those secret burgers starting on Sunday, May 27.

And across town, Smorgasburg LA will the patty-plentiful place to be on May 27. Hamburger honcho George Motz will play a major role on Burger Day at the foodie marketplace, which will include "six popup burger vendors, plus burger specials from Smorgasburg LA's weekly vendors and more."

Entry is free, but bring money for the noshing end of the equation.

Happy Burger Day, burgerists. Two mondo events are nearly here, plus one long weekend, plus one national holiday that's focused on one of our iconic national foodstuffs.

Perhaps you'll choose to swing by your go-to hangout, to see if there's a hamburger special happening, or you'll get the grill going, in the backyard, all to construct the patties/buns yourself.

Hope you hit the store and condiment'd up ahead of the grilling, filling the pantry with all sorts of spreadables, for the burgeriest time on the calendar has now arrived.

