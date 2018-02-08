Whittier police are on the hunt for a man who groped two high school students as they went on a training circuit for their track team. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.

Two female members of the La Serna High School track team reported Wednesday they were inappropriately touched by a man as they ran on a street in Whittier.

The athletes told police they were running about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 15200 block of La Serna Drive, heading back to school after completing their training circuit, when an approximately 17- to 23-year-old male who had been hanging out in the area reached out and touched them as they ran past, according to Whittier police.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans and had a black and white bandana on his head. He was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information that could lead investigators to the suspect was urged to call Whittier police at 562-567-9283. For those who wish to remain anonymous, the department's crime tip line can be reached by calling 562-567-9299.