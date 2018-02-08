High School Track Team Runners Groped in Whittier During Training Circuit - NBC Southern California
High School Track Team Runners Groped in Whittier During Training Circuit

By City News Service

Published at 2:56 AM PST on Feb 8, 2018 | Updated 5 hours ago

    Whittier Police Search for Predator Who Groped Girls

    Whittier police are on the hunt for a man who groped two high school students as they went on a training circuit for their track team. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Two female members of the La Serna High School track team reported Wednesday they were inappropriately touched by a man as they ran on a street in Whittier.

    The athletes told police they were running about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 15200 block of La Serna Drive, heading back to school after completing their training circuit, when an approximately 17- to 23-year-old male who had been hanging out in the area reached out and touched them as they ran past, according to Whittier police.

    A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans and had a black and white bandana on his head. He was carrying a black backpack.

    Anyone with information that could lead investigators to the suspect was urged to call Whittier police at 562-567-9283. For those who wish to remain anonymous, the department's crime tip line can be reached by calling 562-567-9299.

