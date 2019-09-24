High-Speed Pursuit of Suspected Stolen Minivan Ends in Crash in Castaic

A police pursuit in Castaic ended after a minivan crashed Tuesday.

The suspected carjacking vehicle was speeding on the 99 Freeway near Bear Mountain Boulevard in Bakersfield, which led to the pursuit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle traveled at high speeds on the 5 Freeway southbound, with the CHP Newhall taking over the chase.

Newschopper4 Alpha was over the chase around 5:50 p.m., as the vehicle was traveling at speeds around 100 mph on the 5 Freeway southbound.

The CHP appeared to execute a spike strip, with the chase vehicle losing a tire. Soon after, the vehicle exited the freeway, but the lost tire led to the minivan spinning out.

Still, the driver continued on.

A few moments later, the vehicle attempted to make a left turn, but the minivan was unable to stay on the road and crashed into some brush near a home.

A man exited the vehicle and surrendered without further incident.