High alert in a Long Beach neighborhood for high tides that could end up in flooding homes.

A Long Beach neighborhood woke up on high alert on Saturday because of high tides that were expected to potentially threaten homes. Crews worked through the night building sand berms along the coast to protect the beachfront houses. Tides that were expected to peak at around 8 a.m.

Tides breached the berms on Friday, coming within feet of homes that line the beach. Long Beach city crews used bulldozers to prevent the breached water from reaching the homes.