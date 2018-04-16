High Winds Expected Across Southland

It'll be a windy start to the week. Shanna Mendiola has your First Alert Forecast on Today in LA Monday, April 16, 2018. (Published 4 hours ago)

Gusty onshore winds will be the big weather story Monday as a weak system passes overhead this afternoon.

Peak winds will blow this afternoon and evening with the strongest gusts along the coast and deserts 30-50 mph (isolated gusts to 60 mph Antelope Valley).

Wind Advisories will be in effect today.

It’ll also be much cooler today with many locations down as much as 10-17 degrees as onshore winds push cool air inland.

Winds calm overnight. Temperatures warm Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another windy system cools us down again on Thursday.

Friday and into the weekend, we’ll be warming up again!

MONDAY'S FORECAST

COAST: Low to mid 60s, partly cloudy and windy.

BASIN: Low to mid 60s, partly cloudy and windy.

INLAND: Low to mid 60s, partly cloudy and windy.

MOUNTAINS: Low to mid 40s, partly cloudy and windy.

HIGH DESERT: Upper 50s to low 60s, partly cloudy and windy.







