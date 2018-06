Forbes listed out its highest-paid athletes for 2018, and three of the top five are soccer stars, while the other two to make the top five were involved in a one-off big time boxing fight.

Lionel Messi edged out Cristiano Ronaldo despite the Portuguese earning nearly double the Portuguese in endorsements.

Two NFL stars did make the list, but they're probably not the two NFL players most fans of the sport would have picked out.

For more on the methodology behind the list, click here