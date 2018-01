A Riverside County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle at the scene of a death investigation Friday Jan. 26, 2018 in Highgrove.

Several people were detained at a Riverside County residence Friday after a 3-year-old girl was found dead outside the house.

Authorities said the child's death is considered "suspicious." The body was found in the 3000 block of Cannes Avenue in Highgrove.

Details about her cause of death were not immediately available.

No arrests were reported early Friday. Authorities planned to talk with family members who were inside the home.