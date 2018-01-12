 Photos: Mud, Debris Block Highway 101 Days After Storm - NBC Southern California
Photos: Mud, Debris Block Highway 101 Days After Storm

By Jonathan Lloyd

5 hours ago

A stretch of Highway 101 is expected to remain closed until at least Monday following a mudflow that covered the road along California's coast. Due damage and the large amounts of debris and mud, the road is blocked from Milpas Street to Highway 126 in Ventura.

The focus in the days after the storm has been on rescue-recovery efforts in neighborhoods devastated by the powerful mudflow. As of Friday, the death toll was at 18. Five people were still missing in the aftermath of the Tuesday Jan. 9, 2018 storm.

See how the cleanup is coming along on the vital connection between Santa Barbara and Ventura.

