Photos: Hill Fire Burns Thousands of Acres Amid Santa Ana Winds

By Whitney Irick

43 minutes ago

Published 43 minutes ago
A brush fire burning Thursday afternoon quickly scorched thousands of acres in Ventura County, forcing mandatory evacuations and a closure of the 101 Freeway.

Below, a look at the Hill Fire in photos.
