UPDATED: 
Woolsey Fire Burns Homes, Forces Evacs
California Wildfires

California Wildfires

Coverage of brush fires across the state

What to Know About the Hill Fire: Evacuation Information

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 34 minutes ago

    Morgan Hashiguchi
    A view of the Hill fire from Newbury Park.

    The Hill fire began Thursday in the area of Hill Canyon and Santa Rosa Valley.

    Here's what to know.

    Mandatory Evacuations

    Point Mugu Naval Base

    Camarillo Springs – All areas

    Vallecito Trailer Park – All areas

    California State University Channel Islands – All areas

    Dos Vientos – All areas outlined on map

    South Coast – All areas outlined on map 

    Evacuation Centers

    Borchard Community Center – 190 Reino Road. Newbury Park, CA 91320.

    N-95 masks available.

    Accepting small animals.

    Camarillo Community Center – 1605 East Burnley St. Camarillo, CA 93010.

    N-95 masks available.

    Accepting small animals.

    School Closures

    California State University Channel Islands – Friday, November 9th

    For Ventura County School Closures, please check the Ventura County Office of Education website 

    Animal Shelters

    Ventura County Fairgrounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001

    Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258

    Accepting large animals

    Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)

    Los Angeles County Animal Services

    Accepting large animals

    Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010

    Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258

    Accepting small animals

