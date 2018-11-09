What to Know About the Hill Fire: Evacuation Information

A view of the Hill fire from Newbury Park.

The Hill fire began Thursday in the area of Hill Canyon and Santa Rosa Valley.

Here's what to know.

Mandatory Evacuations

Point Mugu Naval Base

Camarillo Springs – All areas

Vallecito Trailer Park – All areas

California State University Channel Islands – All areas

Dos Vientos – All areas outlined on map

South Coast – All areas outlined on map

Evacuation Centers

Borchard Community Center – 190 Reino Road. Newbury Park, CA 91320.

N-95 masks available.

Accepting small animals.

Camarillo Community Center – 1605 East Burnley St. Camarillo, CA 93010.

N-95 masks available.

Accepting small animals.

School Closures

California State University Channel Islands – Friday, November 9th

For Ventura County School Closures, please check the Ventura County Office of Education website

Animal Shelters

Ventura County Fairgrounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258

Accepting large animals

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)

Los Angeles County Animal Services

Accepting large animals

Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258

Accepting small animals