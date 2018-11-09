What to Know About the Hill Fire: Evacuation Information

The Hill fire began Thursday in the area of Hill Canyon and Santa Rosa Valley.
Here's what to know.
Mandatory Evacuations
Point Mugu Naval Base
Camarillo Springs – All areas
Vallecito Trailer Park – All areas
California State University Channel Islands – All areas
Dos Vientos – All areas outlined on map
South Coast – All areas outlined on map
Evacuation Centers
Borchard Community Center – 190 Reino Road. Newbury Park, CA 91320.
N-95 masks available.
Accepting small animals.
Camarillo Community Center – 1605 East Burnley St. Camarillo, CA 93010.
N-95 masks available.
Accepting small animals.
School Closures
California State University Channel Islands – Friday, November 9th
For Ventura County School Closures, please check the Ventura County Office of Education website
Animal Shelters
Ventura County Fairgrounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001
Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258
Accepting large animals
Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)
Los Angeles County Animal Services
Accepting large animals
Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010
Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258
Accepting small animals