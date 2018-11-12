Hill Fire Nears Containment as Woolsey Threatens 57,000 Homes

What to Know Nearly contained by Monday at 80 percent.

4,531 acres burned, two structures lost.

Woolsey Fire, which started burning the same day, at 91,000 acres and still fanned by Santa Ana winds.

Firefighters were making progress on the smaller 4,500 acre Hill Fire as crews continue battling the far larger and devastating Woolsey Fire Monday.

The Hill Fire, north of Malibu and south of Simi Valley, was at 80 percent containment Monday morning.

The blaze, which began burning Thursday just prior to the Woolsey Fire, had burned 4,531 acres after starting at Hill Canyon and Santa Rosa roads in the Santa Rosa Valley. It had destroyed two structures.

The greater of the two fires, the Woolsey Fire, had burned more than 91,000 acres by Monday, and reached 20 percent containment.

The monstrous Woolsey Fire had consumed 370 structures in LA and Ventura counties. Two deaths possible connected to the fire were being investigated as an estimated 265,000 people were forced to flee.

Multimillion-dollar mansions and mobile homes were lost in the destructive blaze, fanned by Santa Ana winds

The causes of both fires remained under investigation, Cal Fire said.