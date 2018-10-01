Hip, Hippo, Hooray: Boo at the LA Zoo Begins

The month-long celebration includes a Spooky Stroll and Boo Bird Show. Going on a weekend? There are special happenings, so check the schedule.

What to Know Oct. 1-31

Special weekend events

Daytime activities free with admission

To say that animals have no role in the Halloween season is to claim that you aren't keeping an eye out for your favorite candy bar or lollipop while trick-or-treating: You totally are, so don't fib.

We dress up our pets, and we dress up as critters, and our household decorations are full of bats and cats and mice and other furry icons that have become not-too-terrifying hallmarks of the spookiest holiday.

And at animal parks and preserves across the country?

Eerie events created for families abound, with the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens serving as a lively, education-filled nexus, all month long, for nature-related Halloween fun.

Indeed, we did just say "all month long," for Boo at the LA Zoo is that rare event that runs an impressive 31 days, in all.

True, the weekends are woven with extra happenings, so check the Boo-eautiful to-dos on the zoo page before choosing the day you and your young'uns want to go.

One perennially popular pastime on the weekends?

Watching animals dig into their pumpkin-yummy treats, one messy, seedy bite at a time. Keep in mind that while some of the beasties do love to gobble gourds, carcasses are the preferred cuisine for other zoo residents.

Other haunted happenings include a Spooky Stroll (that's every day of the month), The L.A.I.R. (think snakes and such), and Swazzle's Monster Menagerie Puppet Show (sweet Saturday/Sunday fun).

To enjoy any of the daytime activities? You'll just need to cover zoo admission.

Oh yes, and happy news for kids with creative flair: "Costumes are encouraged!"

So if your tot is thinking of dressing up as a turtle this year, or a flamingo, or even a character that doesn't hail from the world o' wings, fangs, 'n tails, this would be a fine place to try that Halloween outfit out before the school parties and trick-or-treating arrives.

Boo at the LA Zoo 2018 rolls like a pumpkin from Oct. 1 right through to Halloween day.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations