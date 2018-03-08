Hiring Event: Construction Ramps Up at LA Memorial Coliseum - NBC Southern California
Hiring Event: Construction Ramps Up at LA Memorial Coliseum

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    A construction firm is planning to hire as many as 2,000 workers to help with renovations at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

    The hiring event for the two-year project is sceduled for Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Coliseum peristyle. Local union workers will be with hiring teams from Hathaway Dinwiddie.

    Construction team members will be working on improvements that include new suites, loge boxes and clubs seats.

    Laborers, cement masons, carpenters, rod busters, iron workers, electricians, sheet metal workers and plumbers will be part of the construction work.

