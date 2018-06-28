LA County Fair Hiring for 700 Temporary Positions

The organizers of the Los Angeles County Fair will be hiring temporary staff for this year's event. (Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Organizers of the Los Angeles County Fair will be hiring temporary staff for this year's event.

The hiring process will extend until the start of the fair, Aug. 31, where organizers are looking to fill 700 staff vacancies.

The jobs include the admissions area, credentials office, concert services, events, assistance to visitors, creative and wine departments, accounting, facilities and concierge, among others.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

For the job application, click here.

The Fair will be held between Aug. 31 and Sept. 23 at the Fairplex, located at 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, 91768.