Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Woman Walking in a South LA Area Crosswalk

Security camera video shows a woman in a crosswalk before she was struck by a driver Tuesday Aug. 20, 2019 in the South Los Angelesa area.

A woman who had just stepped off a bus and into a South Los Angeles-area crosswalk was killed when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The crash at 98th Street and South Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Vista community of South Los Angeles was captured on security camera video.

The video shows the 58-year-old victim getting off the bus at about 11 p.m. Tuesday and walking in a marked crosswalk. The woman appeared to attempt to get out of the way, but the driver struck her and continued south on Vermont Avenue.

Candles were left at the site in memory of the victim early Wednesday.

Woman Killed by Hit and Run Driver After Getting Off a Bus

The fatal crash in a South LA crosswalk was captured on security camera video. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Wednesday Aug. 21, 2019. (Published 4 minutes ago)

The car appears to be a white Dodge Challenger or Charger, the CHP said. The car was traveling at a high speed and might have a broken passenger-side door mirror, the CHP said.

No arrests were reported early Wednesday.