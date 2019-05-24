Pickup Driver Sought in Fatal Oxnard Hit-and-Run Crash

The victim was struck and killed in an alley. Annette Arreola reports for Today in LA on Friday May 24, 2019.

A driver in a white pickup was sought Friday after a hit-and-run crash that killed a 31-year-old man in an Oxnard alley.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators said they have reason to believe the crash might have been intentional.

Officers responded at about 11 p.m. Thursday to the 2000 block of Mariposa Street. The victim, found in an alley, later died at a hospital.

The driver was in a white or light-colored late-model pickup.

Anyone with information was asked to call 805-385-7760. Images and video can be provided to investigators by clicking here.