Caught on Camera: Search for Driver Who Struck USC Student

A 20-year-old USC student was hit by a car right in front of her Exposition Park home, in a crash captured on surveillance video Thursday night that left her with a broken nose and a broken leg.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives hope someone who sees the surveillance video will come forward with information.

They're looking for the car that hit Kim Cuellar, who instead of studying for midterms is healing form her injuries.

The video shows as Cuellar gets out of a car, another car zooms by and hits her on 39th Street and Budlong Avenue.

"I look up, I see the light of the car, and I just blink and I'm on the floor," she said.

The video shows family members rushing out to help Cuellar after hearing her screams. It also shows her boyfriend getting into a car to chase the hit and run driver, who he does not find.

"That was even more scary," she said. "'I'm like, 'please come back. What happens if something bad happens to him?'"

Doctors told Cuellar it's a miracle she wasn't more seriously hurt.

She said she can understand why the driver may have been scared, but said that he or she needs to do the responsible thing.

"I feel like I don't have room to be angry or to be upset with the person who did this," she said.

"Like they say, I was on a roll. I was doing really good this semester as a junior because I was working so hard to get my GPA up to go to grad school."

Cuellar is a junior studying occupational therapy at USC. She hopes to be back at school next week while police search for the driver of the car that hit her.

"I believe in God. I believe that if it wasn't for God, I wouldn't be here," she said.