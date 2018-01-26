Wife of Hit-and-Run Victim Remembers Husband's Last Words to Her: 'I Didn't Say I Love You Enough' - NBC Southern California
Wife of Hit-and-Run Victim Remembers Husband's Last Words to Her: 'I Didn't Say I Love You Enough'

Bruno Commereuc was on his motorcycle when he was struck and killed Jan. 15 in South Los Angeles

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    The widow of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash shared memories of her husband at a news conference Friday when authorities announced a reward for information in the case.

    Investigators also provided photos of the the car involved in a hit-and-run crash Jan. 15 that killed a 52-year-old Bruno Commereuc, who was riding his motorcycle. A silver Nissan 350Z was turning left on 54th Street from Arlington Avenue when it struck Commereuc, who had the green light at the intersection.

    The driver of the Nissan did not stop after the crash. The victim later died.

    Police announced a $50,000 reward for information in the case. Commereuc's wife recalled her husband's final words to her and urged anyone with information to come forward.

    "He told me, 'I didn't say I love you enough,'" said Analyn Revilla, adding that he expressed himself through his love of cooking.  

    Authorities planned to release surveillance camera video of the crash later Friday.

