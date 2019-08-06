Hitching Post II BBQ to Sizzle (Briefly) in LA

Craving Santa Maria-style meats? LA WINE is hosting the wine country icon, for one night only, on Aug. 11, 2019.

You're pining for something piquant, and hankering for a hearty foodstuff, one that has just a kiss of heat, and you know you want it soon.

But what if that specific and savory meal is found a few hours north of where you live?

You'll need to make a date, to plan a road trip, and while putting such a plan together is a pleasure, you'd love it if the eats you need would pop up close by.

For lovers of quintessential Santa Maria barbecue, as in, the meats that are synonymous with the Central Coast region up the 101 from Santa Barbara, that delicious dream will become wonderfully real on Sunday, Aug. 11.

That's when the Hitching Post II, a well-known purveyor of that BBQ style as well as other good-to-nosh notables, will call upon LA WINE for an evening of barbecue-based enjoyment.

The eatery will, in fact, "... be transporting their signature BBQ rig from Buellton, CA, to bring 'hp2 to you' for LA locals to enjoy on the patio of LA WINE" in Chinatown.

Hitching Post II burgers and cheeseburgers are on the menu, as well as triple-fried French fries and grilled corn quesadillas. Grilled artichokes, too, with that Hitching Post II touch, will be up for ordering.

Which all begins at 5 o'clock on Aug. 11. And it'll come to a close when everything is sold out.

The prices? Dishes'll run from seven bucks to $12, so come cash-ready.

Finding a Hitching Post II vino to sip alongside your artichoke and cheeseburger? Oh yeah, that's happening: LA WINE will be pouring Gen Red, Hometown Pinot Noir, and PINKS.

Don't delay a Buellton overnight, or another stop around Santa Maria BBQ country if such a trip has been on your mind.

But do call upon Chinatown on Sunday, Aug. 11 if you need some vittles to tide you over, just a little while longer, before you can visit the permanent Buellton-based locations of Hitching Post II.

