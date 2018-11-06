Yep, it is a weather situation. Nope, it won't be long, so hold tight, ski people.

What to Know Formerly Nov. 8

New opening will be "days, not weeks"

Second longest season ever was 2016-2017

Whatever special snow-summoning songs you've been humming, you'll want to hum them a bit louder.

And the way you never, ever wax your skis before driving for the Eastern Sierra, all to bring luck in the cold-weather department? Maybe start waxing, to see if that changes things up.

For the previously announced opening day at Mammoth Mountain, the ever-busy, November-to-??? ski resort high up in the Sierra peaks, has been delayed.

The first day of the 2018-2019 season was supposed to happen on Thursday, Nov. 8, a celebratory occasion that would include the requisite banner breaking, and the much-anticipated first chair up, and a cute cameo by Woolly, the ski resort's furry mascot.

Alas: The "warm temperatures" of late have slowed the start of ski season down, despite the fervent snow-making that has been going down, or rather up across the slopes over the first days of November 2018.

But hang tight, board buffs and pole-wielding super-fans: The rescheduled opening date is expected to take place in "... days, not weeks," says a mountain representative, and the team will consider conditions "day-by-day" while deciding on a new official opening date.

The hope-filled note that a social post ended on, on the morning of Nov. 6? "Colder temps are in the forecast and we'll get this party started soon!"

Ponder that, and remember this: The 2016-2017 season, which was only last year, saw so much copious snowfall that skiing pushed into early August, making it the second longest season for Mammoth Mountain, well, ever.

Could this season be a repeat? It's a slow-starter, but perhaps, poles crossed, not for long. Start humming those snow songs, and watch Mammoth's social for the sure-to-be-constant updates.

