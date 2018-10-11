Holiday Shopping Gets Spooky at 'Seasons Screamings'

The team behind Midsummer Scream is delivering the offbeat pop-up to Sweet Hollywood on Dec. 1, 2018.

What to Know Saturday, Dec. 1

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sweet Hollywood

Do you generally expect frightful events to creep up around the tenth month of the year?

You're not alone, if you do, and yet an increasing number of more macabre happenings are starting to mix into the merriest season.

There is precedent, of course, for Halloween pairing up with Christmas, from the vintage Bobby Pickett pop hit "Monster's Holiday" to 1993's ever-beloved "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," the Skellington-est stop-motion classic around.

And, of course, the hauntingest holiday and the yuletide are practically neighbors, all told, on the calendar.

Which means that the debut of Seasons Screamings, a new one-day shopping pop-up from the terror-minded team behind Midsummer Scream, should fit quite nicely into with the Noël.

If you know the large-scale Halloween convention, an eeky event that haunts the Long Beach Convention Center each summer, then you know that Season's Screamings will be full of colorful local purveyors of the creepy, and, yes, the Christmassy, too.

As befits the first of December date for the 2018 event, a mash-up of haunts 'n holly.

Seasons Screamings will unfurl at Sweet Hollywood from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2018, and a bevy of crafty-cool artisans and makers of monstrous gifties will show to chat with scare fans about matters both festive and frightful.

Skelly Paper Company, Rags to Witches, and Little Haus of Horrors are just three of the cool outfits on the wicked (and lengthy) roster.

The "mini horror con" is all about browsing for "scary stocking stuffers," but there shall be more afoot. Make that ahoof, for Krampus, the joyful holiday's eeriest character, will be in the house and ready to pose for photographs.

If you dare, that is.

Look, too, for the Terrifying Treats Candy Bar Art Show, an Elvira pop-up shop, and more at Sweet Hollywood at this brand-new Hallomas happening.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations