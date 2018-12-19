These Holiday Travel Tips Could Help You Avoid Headaches

No one like the hassle of airport travel, especially not during the holidays. But to ease your pain, LAX sent NBC4 the following tips for traffic this holiday season:

Real-time Traffic Updates: This holiday season, we will be offering hourly updates on traffic conditions in the Central Terminal Area during our busiest travel days and times, as well as information on suggested routes or traffic impacts. These will be found on Twitter at @FlyLAXAirport.

Take Century Boulevard: Traffic usually moves faster on Century Blvd. For guests coming south on Sepulveda, continue past the 96th Street Bridge entrance, and take a right on Century, to the Arrivals/Lower level. Or enter the airport by going West on Century from the 405. The Arrivals/Lower level typically moves faster, so drop off departing guests who can then take an elevator or escalator to the Departures/Upper level.

All Parking Structures at LAX Offer 15 Minutes of Free Parking: If you're able to coordinate a pick-up, or have someone ready to meet you in the lot, rather than having to find space on the crowded curb.

Use the Cell Phone Waiting Lot: The Cell Phone Waiting Lot is located just west of the Vicksburg Avenue/96th Street intersection.

Increased Law Enforcement and Operations Deployment: LAX Airport Police Division and LAX Airport Operations will be out to make sure that both drivers and pedestrians are safe as they navigate the terminal area. They will also be directing traffic on the roadways surrounding the airport.