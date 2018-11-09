Holidays at Disneyland Resort Ho, Ho, Open

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort returns Nov. 9, 2018 through Jan. 6, 2019, featuring seasonal offerings that include Festival of Holidays and the Believe... in Holiday Magic fireworks spectacular, plus guest favorites like "it's a small world" Holiday. (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort)

What to Know Nov. 9, 2018 through Jan. 6, 2019

Festival of Holidays, A Christmas Fantasy Parade, decorations, treats

Park admission

Ready to face up to the fact that the holidays seem to arrive in increasingly speedy fashion, each and every year?

Then let's talk about one of the most significant experiences to be had at Disneyland Park during its annual seasonal spectacular, which opened on Friday, Nov. 9 for its annual two-month-ish run.

We're talking about entering the eye-wowza "it's a small world" Holiday ride, and boating through the section that's been decorated for New Year's, which always features a sign noting the upcoming year.

That's right, it is about to say "2019" inside the sparkly-exterior'd ride, which says to us that time does pass, and years do fly, and the moment is as ripe as a frozen banana to revel in the Holidays at Disneyland Resort.

And "revel" we do mean, for there's plenty to partake in, from the traditional and toy-soldier'd A Christmas Fantasy Parade to the Believe... in Holiday Magic fireworks show to the Haunted Mansion Holiday, featuring Jack Skellington, to the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure.

And, mmm, that booth-filled line-up of global eats, the Festive Foods Marketplace, which is also at Disney California Adventure.

We're not saying that you'll encounter a literal rain of specialty churros while visiting The Happiest Place on Earth, but claiming that you'll be well- and whimsically churro'd, if you choose to walk that path, is something we feel comfortable doing.

The super-popular peppermint churro? Find it at Golden State Churro Cart near Grizzly Peak in Disney California Adventure.

A turkey & stuffing tamale, lox & everything bagel nachos, linzer cookies shaped like Mickey's ears, and a peppermint crunch shake are some of the other holiday-only hankerings you can fulfill, depending upon the park you're in (yep, specific goodies will be found at specific eateries, carts, and venues, so if you want something in particular, check the park ahead of time).

Do also carve out an hour to stroll the trio of hotel lobbies at the resort, which also receive a full festive-ing up at the close of the calendar, complete with themed trees and oodles of Disney-esque baubles to increase the cheer.

As for the mega gingerbread house, the sizable structure that contains 600 pounds of powdered sugar? Find that camera-worthy confection in the Craftsman-cute lobby of Disney's Grand Californian Resort & Spa.

Holidays at Disneyland Resort bring the merry Mickey-ness to the Anaheim destination from Nov. 9, 2018 through Jan. 6, 2019.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations