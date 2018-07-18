Hollywood Bowl Concert Road Closures: What You Need to Know

Hollywood Bowl concert traffic has long been a source of frustration for residents, but a new experimental program closing roads aims to help with that.

What to Know Wednesday will be the first time access to and from Highland Avenue at Milner Road and Highland Drive will be closed.

Residents can leave their feedback in a Google form.

The Seal concert at the Hollywood Bowl Wednesday will come with a twist for concert goers navigating traffic.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation will be pilot testing a new program which will close access to and from Highland Avenue at Milner Road and Highland Drive.

The resolution for the program was pitched by a city councilman last month, and it was passed by the council on June 5. Wednesday marks the first time the closures will be implemented.

Here are the other closure dates, which correspond with Hollywood Bowl concerts:

Aug. 5, Bon Iver and TU Dance

Aug. 9, "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" in Concert

Sept. 10, Dave Matthews Band

Nearby residents have long complained that the immense traffic on Hollywood Bowl concert nights, saying their vehicles are often trapped from getting in or out of their neighborhoods.

However, some of them are skeptical about the new program, saying hard closures have been tried before. Residents will not even be able to get around the closures with special placards and will have to enter their neighborhoods from other entry points such as Franklin Avenue, Councilmember David Ryu said.

Residents and concert attendees can use this Google Form to give feedback on the new closures or email cd4.issues@lacity.org with questions.