Hollywood Superagent's Former Home Listed for $42.5 Million

By NBCLA.com

11 minutes ago

Typically, an agent only gets a 10 percent cut of a client's earnings. When you represent some of the biggest names in Hollywood, that 10 percent can really add up.

Ed Limato was a Hollywood superagent who counted Richard Gere, Mel Gibson, Steve Martin, Denzel Washington, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kevin Costner among his clients.

Limato, who died in 2010, once owned Heather House, a massive hilltop home in Beverly Hills. The 10-bedroom, 9-bathroom house is on the market for a whopping $42.5 million. Originally built in 1937, Heather House features a 16-seat screening room, tennis court, wine cellar, cigar room, Olympic-style swimming pool and a Moroccan-inspired spa.
