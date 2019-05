Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, one of the most famous movie theaters in the world, opened to the public in the heart of Hollywood on May 19, 1927. Sid Grauman had already built the nearby Egyptian Theatre and the Million Dollar Theatre in downtown LA, but this was his dream, complete with ornate decorations -- some of which are still there today.



In the 90-plus years since in opened, many memorable milestones were celebrated at the grand venue, now known as TCL Chinese Theatre.