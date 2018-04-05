Home Break-In in Corona Caught on Camera - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Home Break-In in Corona Caught on Camera

By Staff Reports

Published 12 minutes ago

    Police on Thursday sought the public's help to find the robbers responsible for a break-in in Corona in a crime caught on camera.

    The case was reported Tuesday after a resident in the 1500 block of Tanglewood Drive saw a man in her home via a smartphone app connected to a home surveillance. Two men can be seen on camera with hooded sweatshirts, wearing masks.

    A third man wearing black Nike sweats and a black hooded sweater knocks repeatedly on the front door. The suspect vehicle is a small, dark grey sedan with tinted windows. The suspects took thousands of dollars of personal belongings, including jewelry, police said.

    If anyone recognizes the suspects or the vehicle, please contact Sgt. Todd Gottfried at (951) 279-3761 or via email at Todd.Gottried@CoronaCA.gov Case #: 18-3553.

