At least one home was burning in a La Verne brush fire on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

Firefighters were battling a quarter-acre fire that burned at least one home in La Verne Monday evening, officials said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said they received a call about a fire in the 4000 block of Live Oak Canyon Road around 6:34 p.m.

One house was fully involved, according to the LA County Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.