Cleanup Planned This Week at Sepulveda Basin Homeless Encampment

A homeless encampment is pictured at the Sepulveda Basin area in the San Fernando Valley.

A cleanup is scheduled for Monday at the site of a homeless encampment in the Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Reserve, where a brush fire broke out over the summer and more than 140 tons of trash were collected during a previous cleanup.

Crews will be in the Haskell Creek area starting Monday. The cleanup at the San Fernando Valley location is expected to last two to three days.

It is illegal to camp overnight in the area, according to city code. The reserve has hour of operation for visitors from sunrise to sunset.

Questions Remain About Encampments in Sepulveda Basin

It's been a week and a half since a cleanup in the Sepulveda Basin after a fire started by a homeless encampment. But did the city really clear it out or have some encampments remained or just moved right back. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (Published Friday, Aug. 16, 2019)

On July 30, a 10-acre brush fire burned in the basin. The fire forced the nearby closures of a busway and part of Burbank Boulevard.

No injuries were reported, but propane tanks and an inert grenade were found when cleanup teams entered the homeless encampment.

Fires that start in Los Angeles' homeless encampments pose a serious safety threat because they often spread to nearby apartments, homes, businesses and other buildings.

The NBC4 I-Team has been tracking the number of homeless fires the last two years. Data for 2018 shows a 211 percent increase in the number of these fires from the previous year. LA firefighters are now extinguishing almost seven fires a day started at homeless encampments or tents in neighborhoods across the city.

The map below, illustrating fires that started at homeless encampments in 2018, shows just how widespread the problem is in Los Angeles County. You can zoom in on the map to see how big the problem is in your neighborhood or near where you work.